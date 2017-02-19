English-born Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas perpetuates scoring run in English League One

English-born Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas maintained his impressive scoring form by netting the opener for Coventry City in their 2-1 win over Gillingham in the English League One on Saturday.

The 21-year-old raced City into a 16th minute lead at the Ricoh Arena in West Midlands before Welsh George Thomas sealed the day for the relegation-trapped side.

Midfielder Callum Reilly, extending his good run of form, floated a ball in to the back post where Tudgay nodded back across the six yard line. Arriving late was Kwame Thomas, who headed in to an empty net from close range - making it two goals in three games since his long awaited return from injury.

The former Derby County forward has now bagged 2 goals in 3 games since his return from injury.

His season was blighted by a long-term injury and only made his return earlier in February.

