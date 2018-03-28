English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah named among 50 best teenagers in the world football

English-born Ghanaian forward Edward Nketiah has been included among Goal.com’s 50 best teenagers in the world.

The 18-year-old hitman was ranked 18th on the list which features the game's top talents born or after January 1, 1999.

The highly rated striker has already proven himself a hit with Gunners fans, after netting a game-deciding double in a League Cup clash with Norwich in November, with his first goal for the club having come just 15 seconds after he had been introduced as a late substitute.

He has been tipped to go on to achieve even bigger things by his idol, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Patrick Kluivert’s son Justin, the Ajax winger was ranked number 1 with last year’s winner Gianluigi Donnarumma in second place.

Brazil star who’s also the most expensive 16-year-old in football history, Vinicius Junior was ranked 3rd with Holland’s Matthijs De Ligt and Manchester City’s Phil Phoden completing the top 5.

