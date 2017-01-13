English Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion agree deal for Ghana-born Norwegian Abdul Basit Agouda

English Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal for budding Ghana-born Norwegian youth Abdul Basit Agouda.

Agouda, 17, has joined the Seagulls lads from Norwegian outfit Stromgodset.

The Norwegian Under-19 striker is seen as one of the best young talents in the Scandinavia.

He has impressed heavily for both club and country over the last one year.

Agouda, who is of Ghanaian descent, joined Stromgodset from Skeid in January 2015.

The youngster has been on the radar of several top European clubs including Real Madrid with English side Middlesbrough believed to be interested.

Brighton have stolen a march on their rivals for Agouda with the striker expected to travel to England in the coming days to be assessed further.