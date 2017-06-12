English Championship side Reading revive interest in Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

English Championship side Reading are looking at signing Panathinaikos midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

The Ghanaian is originally a player of Panathinaikos but spent the second half of last season on loan at Granada.

Italian side Atalanta have registered their interest in the player but Reading who are coached by former Manchester United man Jaap Stam are leading the race for the midfielder.

Wakaso is desperate to leave Greece but the only challenge is if he would be willing to play in the championship.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)