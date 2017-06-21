English Premier League side Stoke City the latest to inquire about Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso continued to be linked to clubs in the English Premier League.

Stoke City who are letting go record signing Giannelli Imbula and have had a look at the Panathinaikos man Wakaso who is also a target for Villa and Swansea City.

Wakaso will have to make a decision regarding where he will plays next season after ripping apart his contract with Russian side Panathinaikos.

In Italy Atalanta who will be playing in Europe have also been in touch though playing in the Serie A does not really sit high on the table.

Tough both on and off the ball the 27-year-old recently declared his interest in taking on the best players in the World at this stage of his career.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)