English side Newcastle United send scouts to monitor powerful Ghana defender Kasim Adams Nuhu

English Premier League side Newcastle United sent their scouts to monitor in-form powerful Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu while playing for his Swiss side Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

With the transfer deadline looming, coach Rafa Benitez dispatched some of his top scouts to watch Champions League play-off between Young Boys and CSKA Moscow with the towering defender a key of their focus.

Insiders close to the Swiss side says Newcastle scouts were in attendance at the Wankdorf Stadium last week after spending the past few weeks monitoring his impressive showing in the Swiss league and the UEFA Champions League.

Despite meeting their expectations with his timely tackles and defending, the strong Ghanaian was hit with the misfortune of scoring the own goal that decided the game.

The first-leg match saw Nuhu who had excelled throughout the young season so far decided by the dramatic own goal the Young Boys centre-back scored in the 91st minute.

"I am very grateful for the reactions of my fellow players, the club leaders and the fans. They all congratulated me on the performance and said I was the best man on the field," Nuhu said when asked by the reaction of his team-mates to mistake in the UEFA Champions League match.

"They all consoled me of the mistake. I really appreciate that, I will not forget. "

However the scouts were not perturbed as they were impressed with his entire display, understanding the own goal as part of the misfortunes that happen in football.

According to sources close to Young Boys, a positive report has been sent to Newcastle while the Swiss side await a firm interest from the newly promoted English Premier League side.

The 22-year-old played 26 times for Spanish top-flight side Mallorca before going on loan to Young Boys last season.

The Swiss side turned the loan arrangement into permanent move this summer having been impressed with his output that helped them to qualify for the UEFA Champions League playoffs.

The 6ft 3 central defender played in the defence against the Russian giants CSKA Moscow last week and he will in action on Wednesday in the second-leg with a dramatic turnaround needed.

