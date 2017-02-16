Enos Adepa not giving up on qualification despite heavy defeat in the first leg

Wa All Stars head coach Enos Adepa says he will do everything possible to get his side into the next stage of the CAF Champions League despite suffering a 3-1 defeat at home in the first leg.

The Ghanaian side will seal progression to the next round if they win 2-0 despite losing heavily at home.

The task is a daunting one given the impressive performance of Al Ahli of Tripoli.

But Adepa is refusing to give up on his troops and is counting on their fighting spirit to see them through.

“There is a lot that can happen to us and that is football. We paid dearly for playing poorly but we have done our work now,” Adepa said

“We need to take a look at all the details and as we travel for the second leg I am very sure that we can get it done.”

“Its football and everything is very important. It’s a game and all will come through for us.”

