"Essien is the best Black Stars player I've played with" - Sammy Kuffour

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has labelled Michael Essien as the best Black Stars player he ever shared the field with.

Kuffuor, who played with Essien in the Black Stars from 2002 to 2006 believes the former Chelsea enforcer's understanding of the game is remarkable.

The former Bayern Munich guardsman's submission will come as a huge surprise to many - considering that he played alongside some of Ghana’s finest players, including the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele, who is widely considered as the best player to have come out of Ghana.

“At the 2006 World Cup we (Ghana) believed that we could do something great and we had very good players like Appiah and Essien. And for me Essien is the best Ghana player I ever played with in the Black Stars. He understands the game and makes it easier for his teammates whenever he is on the field”, the 41-year-old said on Metro TV.