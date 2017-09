Ethiopian side Sidama Bunna FC have acquired the services of Kennedy Ashia from Lebanese side AC Tripoli, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Ashia, 23, is an experienced player who played in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013 for Ghana.

The former Liberty Professionals star also played for Sudanese giants Al Hilal, and Norwegian side SK Brann before moving to the Middle East.

By Nuhu Adams

