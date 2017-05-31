Evans Mensah and Anthony Annan starred for HJK in SJK 6-0 thumping

Ghanaian winger Evans Mensah registered a goal for HJK Helsinki in their 6-0 drubbing of Seinajeon Jalkapallokerho in the Finnish top-flight league at the Sonera Stadium on Wednesday.

The Klubi opened the scoring in the first minute after Nigerian international Victor Onovo connected a sublime pass from Alvaro Morelos.

HJK doubled their advantage courtesy a low shot by Ghanaian winger Evans Mensah in the 8th minute before further goals from Ville Jalasto and Moshtagh Yaghoubi in the 12th and 23th respective minutes condemned SJK to a first half mauling.

Morelos, who provided the assists for three of the four goals scored in the first stanza registered his name on the score sheet with a bullet shot in the 58th minute.

Mensah, was however substituted in the 61st minute by Gambian striker Demba Savage as the three points looked to have been secured.

The enterprising Moralos capped his fine display with his second goal of the night in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, former Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo Anthony Annan played a key role in the victory for the home side as he lasted the entire duration.

The win extended HJK’s lead at the top to 22 points from 11 matches, four more than second placed team KuPS who have a game in hand.

Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai17)

