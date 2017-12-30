Evergreen Ghanaian commentator Willie-Graham to run commentary at CHAN 2018

Fast growing Ghanaian television commentator Benjamin Willie-Graham will ensure Ghana’s presence at next year’s Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) Tournament in Morocco despite the inability of the Black Stars B to secure qualification to the tourney.

The evergreen commentator who was a delight to listen to during the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations is among a few journalists who have been selected to run commentary at the upcoming tournament in Morocco.

Graham, who is a GBC-trained journalist, will be based in Marrakech and Agadir where Groups B and D will be based.

Graham, who has gradually, weaved himself onto the continent when it comes to television commentary will be running commentary on games involving Ivory Coast, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia in Group B as well as Angola, Cameroon, Congo and Burkina Faso in Group D.

Graham who has an admirable voice when running commentary has been a regular commentator of the Ghana Premier League for close to five years.

The 35 year old young man will be following in the footsteps of veteran Ghanaian commentator Kwabena Yeboah who run commentary at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Graham’s breakthrough is expected to ginger many Ghanaian young journalists to rise to the highest heights in the field.

