Ex-Ghana star Augustine Arhinful heaps praise on midfielder Thomas Partey after Uganda win

Ex-Ghana striker Augustine Arhinful has heaped praise on midfielder Thomas Partey following his breathtaking performance for the Black Stars against Uganda in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D opener on Tuesday.

Partey, who plays for Spanish side Atletico Madrid, emerged the toast of fans with his influence and masterful display against the Cranes in Port-Gentil.

And former striker Augustine Arhinful has been left hugely impressed by the quality of the 23-year-old.

"We committed so many unpardonable mistakes which I think it’s not acceptable at this level, but thankfully our defensive unit stood tall,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“And one player I must commend is the Atletico Madrid midfielder [Teye Partey], he was the team’s gem yesterday.

"He was so composed any time he had the ball and even off the ball.”

“I was afraid of seeing him substituted anytime I saw one our benched players coming on because Avram did the same mistake in our game against Egypt in Alexandria. When Badu was coming on I thought he was going to replace him likewise Afriyie Acquah.”

