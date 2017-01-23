Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston backs iconic striker Asamoah Gyan to play at 2019 AFCON

Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston has tipped Asamoah Gyan to play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan, 31, has showed no signs of slowing down after series of impressive run for Ghana in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Al Ain attacker scored the match winner for the Black Stars as they recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Mali to progress to the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece in Gabon.

Many have claimed the former Sunderland hitman has outlived his usefulness in a Ghana shirt.

But former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has backed the iconic Ghanaian striker to represent the country at the next AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

” Asamoah Gyan can still play in the next African Cup of Nations. He can build his game on just movement and capitalise on his experience going into the 2019 edition," he told GhOneTV

” His experience can see him through to the next if you look at his movement and instincts in the box."

Gyan is just a goal shy of a record-breaking 50th goal for Ghana.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)