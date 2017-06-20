Ex-Ghana stars Laryea and Richard Kingson complete coaching course

The Kingson brothers – Laryea and Richard – have both completed their CAF Licence B coaching course at the Winneba Sports College in the Central Region, the finder newspaper reports.

The brothers, who are both ex-players of the senior national male soccer team, the Black Stars, were part of last Friday’s graduating class.

The course, which lasted a little over two weeks, is the first step for the duo, both of whom have aspirations of becoming top level coaches in the near future.

Richard Kingson. who is considered as one of Ghana’s greatest shot stoppers and played at two FIFA World Cups (Germany 2006 & South Africa 2010), was recently appointed as the goalkeepers’ trainer of the Black Stars following the re-appointment of Kwesi Appiah.

In recent times, a lot of ex-players have been encouraged to take up coaching courses so they can use the combination of their playing experience and the classroom coaching to impart knowledge into the next generation of footballers.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), through its co-founder Anthony Baffoe, has been pushing for the appointment of ex-players as coaches to the various national teams.

It is believed that the PFAG and Tony Baffoe had a great deal of influence in the recent appointment of Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson as Black Stars assistant coach, Technical Coordinator and Goalkeepers’ coach respectively.

Source: Finder Newspaper