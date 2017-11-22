Ex-Ghana youth star Dominic Adiyiah extends contract with Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima until 2019

Former Ghanaian Youth star Dominic Adiyiah has penned a new two-year deal, extending his stay with Thai League T1 club Nakhon Ratchasima until 2019.

The 2009 FIFA U-20 top scorer and most valuable player confirmed the news on his official Facebook page.

He posted: "It's official. I want to announce and declare to everyone that, I have accepted and signed a two (2) year extension contract with my team SWATCAT Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda fc till 2019 end of season. Thanks to everyone who waited patiently for my future in the club, the president and it's board members, the coach and technical team and my mates the players for their belief and trust in me to continue with them .thanks to everyone and I got signed last minute at the airport in Bangkok.adido40".

Adiyiah, 27, first joined Nakhon Ratchasima on a one-year deal in 2015 after globe-trotting stints in Europe with clubs including FC Atyrau (Kazakhstan), Arsenal Kyiv (Ukraine), Partizan (Serbia) and famously with Italian Serie A club AC Milan.

And has established himself as a fan favourite at the club scoring making 83 appearances and scoring 14 goals over two seasons and aided them to a 12th placed finish in the just-ended season.

Adiyiah spent the early years of his career with the Feyenoord youth academy in Ghana before featuring for Hearts of Lions then moving to Norway with Fredrikstad and earning a dream transfer to AC Milan after a stellar showing with the Black Satellites of Ghana at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

