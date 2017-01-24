Ex-Hearts defender Owusu Bempah mutually part ways with Bechem United

Ex-Hearts defender Joseph Owusu Bempah has mutually parted ways with Bechem United, barely two weeks after signing a one-year contract with the club.

Ghanaian portal Sportscrusader is reporting the left-back has terminated the deal after securing a foreign contract.

United confirm the signing of Bempah on a one-year deal on January 11 after fruitful a discussion.

But even before 22-year-old get into the groove for the Hunters, the two parties have reached a deal to part ways amicably.

It appears the decision to leave for greener pastures is enshrined in the agreement reached by the two parties.

The 22-year-old has played for several local clubs including King Faisal, Real Tamale United and New Edubiase.

He captained Ghana's Under-20 team to clinch bronze at the 2015 African Youth Championship in Senegal.

By Patrick Akoto

