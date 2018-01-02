Ex-Hearts of Oak defender Isaac Oduro completes AFC Leopards switch

Former Hearts of Oak defender Isaac Oduro has joined Kenya top flight side AFC Leopards on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old left back completed the move to the Dolisie based side after signing a two-year deal on Tuesday afternoon.

Oduro came close in joining Premier League newbie Karela United but he left for Zambia to sign for Zenaco.

The former Okwawu United defender move to Zenaco hit snag and the Congolese top-flight side have moved in quickly to acquire the signature of the Ghanaian.

Oduro three seasons ago featured for Hearts of Oak but injuries hampered his form forcing the club to terminate his contract.

