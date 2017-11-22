Ex-Hearts of Oak star Thomas Abbey still being assessed by Ajax Cape Town

Former Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey is still being assessed by Ajax Cape Town.

The 24-year-old is currently in Mzansi, training with the side as he eyes a move to the South African Premier Soccer League side.

Abbey has refused contract extension at Hearts as he seeks to add up to the number of players leaving the West African nation.

The Ghanaian midfielder enjoyed a stellar 2016/17 campaign in the Premier League where he notched 14 goals in all competitions.

The Urban Warriors are keen on adding the Ghanaian to their books as they look to make squad improvements in the upcoming January transfer window.

The player is still set to undergo a few more training sessions under the watchful eye of Head Coach Stanley Menzo and his technical team and it remains to be seen how soon Ajax will look to secure the player’s signature on a professional contract.

