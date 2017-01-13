Ex-Hearts winger Ollenu Ashitey completes two-year deal to join rivals Kotoko

Ex-Hearts winger Ollenu Ashitey has completed a two-year deal to join rivals Asante Kotoko.

Ashitey is expected to start his first official training with the Kumasi-based side.

The exciting winger will be crucial for the Porcupine Warriors who are desperate to win major silverware this season.

Kotoko have been busy in the transfer market - closing deals for Techiman City star Baba Mahama and Medeama whizkid Kwame Boahene.

