Ex-Kotoko chief Jarvis Peprah hits out at club over Michael Osei 'demotion'

Ex-Kotoko chief Jarvis Peprah has lashed out at the club for their poor treatment of 'demoted' coach Michael Osei.

Osei was farmed out to the club's youth team on Monday in a dramatic twist.

The former New Edubiase assistant coach accused his boss Zdravko Lugarusic of masterminding his demotion from the club.

But former Kotoko chief Jarvis Peprah has been left shocked over the poor treatment meted out to the club's former midfielder.

“If it’s true that the club have demoted Michael to the youth side without his consent, then I think it’s bad, the club have let him down big time," he told Accra-based Happy FM

“I don’t know what constituted this change but I believe it isn’t the right time.

"These are some of the bad things that happens in the club and when you pass comment on it, people will tag you as enemy of the club, but that’s not the case.”

