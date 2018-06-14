Ex-Leeds United star Tony Yeboah claims poor officiating killed his interest in Ghana football

Former Ghana striker Tony Yeboah has revealed poor officiating accounted for his decision to end his romance in running a football club in his native country.

The ex-Leeds United lethal striker dissolved his Yegoala FC after just a season in the West African nation.

He claimed he was asked to pay bribe to facilitate the promotion of his team in the country's lower tier league.

But in the aftermath of the Anas expose which has revealed widespread corruption in the game, the 52-year-old has revealed the major contributory factor in his decision to quit the game.

"I once told a referee in an away game to officiate fairly but to my surprise, he asked if i was a novice in Ghana league," Yeboah is quoted by Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM."Some of my players used to come to inform me about referees complaint for bribes so that we will continue to be in the league."

"But I told the players to play with their strength.

"If I didn't quit, i would have fallen victim of bribery allegations.

On the government decision decision to liquidate the GFA.

He said: "It is a very good decision for the government to come out with the idea of dissolving the FA."

"We are looking forward for the injunction to be released for football to proceed.

"Everything about our football now has decayed.

"For our football to start functioning again, we need restructure our colts football."