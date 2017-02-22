Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand issues a 'come and get me plea' to Hearts of Oak

Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand has issued a come-and-get-me plea to giants Hearts of Oak in his quest to land the top job.

Strand has been without a job since he abandoned the Yellow and Mauves in South Africa during a 2016 CAF Confederation Cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns in May last year.

The Swedish trainer went missing after his side suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Brazilians.

But he has returned to the country, 10 months after the infamous episode and reveals his desire to coach the Accra giants.

"I feel it’s a challenge to get them (Hearts of Oak) back to their rightful place. I would like to take the opportunity to make giants again," he told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM

"It’s challenge that will be interesting and think I have the quality to do that.

"But now they have a coach who just started working and so will need some time to put his team together.

"But if he unsuccessful, I would be glad to take the job.

"They tried to sign me while I was at Medeama but the prize tag scared them away."

Strand is hugely popular in Ghana after he guided Medeama to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup last year.

