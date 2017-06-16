Ex-Olympics striker Nuru Yakubu secures CAF License B coaching certificate

Accra Great Olympics ex-striker Nuru Yakubu has successfully completed and graduated as CAF License B certificate holder.

Nuru, 30, got his promising career truncated after suffering a deadly injury whiles playing for Dwarfs after moving from Olympics where he spent an appreciable number of years.

The intelligent young man has now pickd up his certificate in the field of coaching after bidding goodbye to the sport he loved most.

He had his License C last year after excelling in the course held at Winneba by the Confederation of Africa Football.

With the License B certificate, Nuru can take up a coaching job in any Division One or Two club while working on his License A.

The latest move by Nuru follows the steps of other former players who are excelling in the field including Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah and his assistants Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu.

Others include David Duncan, Yaw Preko, C.K Akonnor, John Paintsil, Godwin Attram, Michael Osei and Mas-ud Didi Dramani.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

