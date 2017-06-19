EXCLSUIVE: Ghanaian teen Frank Arhin on trial at Swedish side Östersunds FK

Ghanaian midfielder Frank Arhin has been a handed a trial session by Swedish side Östersunds FK, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 18-year-old will train with the side in the coming weeks as he aims to win a professional contract.

The youngster is not new in Sweden having won the Gothia Cup withthe famous Right to Dream Academy in the past.

And the offensive midfielder is keen to land himself a deal.

"I will do my utmost to take this chance with Ostersund. It would be a dream come true if I get a contract in a Premier Division club," he told osdsport.se

"Yes, there has been a lot of goals, and the last time so I've mostly been a number 10. I love to run down the flank and use my left which is my best foot.

Arhin has less than two weeks to convince manager Graham Potter of his immense qualities.

By Patrick Akoto

