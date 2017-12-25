EXCLUSIVE: Black Queens to play at 2018 WAFU Zone B Women's Nations Cup

Black Queens will play in the inaugural WAFU Zone B Women's Nations Cup next month in Ivory Coast, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The eight-team tournament will also include Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Niger.

Hosts Ivory Coast host country has been seeded in Group A and Nigeria, the continent's leading nation in the FIFA ranking at the top of Pool B.

The draw for the tournament will take place on 9 January in Abidjan.

