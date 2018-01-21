EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea defender Baba Rahman set to return to German side Schalke

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba is set to return to German side Schalke from English Premier League side Chelsea in the coming hours, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Royal Blues will soon be able to sign the right-back again on loan from Stamford Bridge.

Schalke are eyeing one-year loan deal but the defender's agents are seeking more stability for the talented player.

"I'm assuming that relatively shortly we will have a decision," said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel when speaking on the future of the 23-year-old.

"There are a lot of things already exchanged between us and Chelsea. I'm waiting for a response from Chelsea to my last email, and the one-and-a-half-year loan is still uncertain."

The left-back played 21 games for FC Schalke 04 in the 2016/17 season but then injured the meniscus while playing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana.

Since that injury at the tournament in Gabon, he has not played for the Blues nor for the Gelsenkirchen side.

Baba moved to Chelsea after a superb season in the Bundesliga with FC Augsburg.

Former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho spent around 20 million Euros on the Ghanaian international. Baba still has a contract until 2020.

Chelsea current coach Antonio Conte will not count on Baba and has strengthened the left-back on his arrival in the summer of 2016 with Marcos Alonso.

The 27-year-old came from Florence for 23 million euros and has since been a regular player.

