EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Medeama captain Muntari Tagoe joins Zambian side Lusaka Dynamo on a two-year deal

Published on: 27 February 2017

Ex-Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe has signed a two-year deal with Zambian top-flight side Lusaka Dynamo, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The highly-rated glovesman joins the ambitious Zambian side as a free agent.

Tagoe spent six seasons with the Ghanaian side where he excelled heavily, winning three major trophies.

He is a hugely popular figure and a cult hero at the club with an enviable disciplinary record.

The hugely talented custodian played an influential role for Medeama as they clinched two FA Cups as well as the Super Cup.

He was key cog of the side as they reached the group stage of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

He was also deeply involved as the side marked their debut in Africa inter-club competition in 2014.

He is currently with the Zambian side on a pre-season tour of Zimbabwe.

By Patrick Akoto

  • Assemblyman says:
    February 27, 2017 11:19 am
    Only in Nyantakyis time where our young prospects feeling proud to places like Sudan, Congo , Tanzania, Zimbabwe and now Zambia .. accepting wages are low as 500 dollars a month . Major League Soccer is less than 20 years . Yet they have made a lot progress selling players directly into the European market at 5 million euros and over . Whiles our are still struggling . Imagine this !

