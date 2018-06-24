EXCLUSIVE: Former WAFA star Majeed Ashimeru lands in Switzerland to seal St Gallen loan move

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has arrived in Switzerland to complete his move to Super League side St Gallen, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

GHANASoccernet.com understands, the Red Bull Salzburg-owned will be at Kybunpark on a season-long loan deal.

Ashimeru spent the last six months of the season on loan at Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger where he excelled by scoring two goals in 15 matches.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at second-tier Austria Lustenau and managed to score one goal in 11 appearances.

St. Gallen finished fifth in last season's Swiss Super League.