EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Kumordzi signs two-year deal with Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk

Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Yao Kumordzi has signed a two-year deal with Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 32-year-old joins after spending five years at Racing Genk.

KV Kortrijk have acquired the defensive midfielder on a 24-months contract as he fits perfectly in their profile.

"Bennard is a defensive midfielder who can become a new pillar and has necessary experience in Kortrijk society", the first division reported Monday.

Kumordzi is eligible to apply for Belgian citizenship after playing in the country for five years.

The midfielder decided to sign for Kortrijk due to family reasons.

"I signed because of my daughters," Kumordzi said on Monday. "They are 9,8 and 3 and they grew up here. It would be good they might have an EU passport."

The African joined Genk in 2012 from French side Dijon where he featured 127 times and scored 11 goals.

Two seasons ago he broke his leg in a game against Mouscron and took a long while to recover from the setback.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)