EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian prodigy Kingsley Sarfo set to undergo Malmo medical on Thursday

Hugely-talented Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo will undergo a medical with Swedish side Malmo on Thursday before completing $1.5m move to the UEFA Champions League campaigners, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

IK Sirius have finally agreed to release the player after Malmo improved their initial offer for the pacy winger and playmaker.

Malmo made an initial offer of $1m for the in-demand star which was turned down by Sirius who claim the player's value is higher.

The UEFA Champions League campaigners improved the offer to $1.5m and added that Sirius will reap up to 30% from his onward transfer.

Sarfo, who was said to have been targeted by several clubs in Europe, is delighted over the chance to further his career with a bigger club.

"I will do a medical examination tomorrow. My agent told me that Sirius has accepted an offer from Malmo," says Sarfo.

"For Sirius this will be the best deal, but we will not get a lot of money.

"It feels good. This is best for my football development, it is the best place to be for me. It feels great."

Sarfo is considered the hottest talent in the Swedish top-flight so far this season.

He is wanted by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah while the Swedish authorities want to fast-track his passport to enable him play for them.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)