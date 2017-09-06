EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian referees Daniel Laryea and Eric Nantiere to officiate at WAFU Nations Cup

Daniel Laryea and Eric Nantiere are the two Ghanaian referees selected for the 2017 WAFU Nations which starts Saturday in Cape Coast, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Laryea, a promising match official, is a centre referee and Nantiere will be assisting on the lines.

The WAFU Nations Cup will run from 9-24 September at two centres in the Central Region.

Hosts Ghana will play in the tournament's opener against Gambia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

