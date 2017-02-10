EXCLUSIVE: Inter Allies sign former WAFA SC captain Martin Antwi on short-term deal

Inter Allies have signed former WAFA captain Martin Antwi on a short-term deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old reached a deal with the club on Friday and later trained with coach Prince Owusu's side at the El Wak Stadium.

Antwi was snapped by by the Eleven Is To One after returning a trial stint at Saudi side Al Wahda.

The talented wants to stay fit ahead of possible move during the next transfer window.

Antwi captained WAFA SC for two seasons and was a key part of their retention in the Ghana.

