EXCLUSIVE: Medeama mutually part company with respected captain Muntari Tagoe

Medeama have mutually parted ways with long-standing goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe after six years, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The tall goalkeeper has ended an illustrious career at the club where he won two major trophies.

Tagoe, who joined the Yellow and Mauves in 2010 from third-tier side Madina Youth, rose through the ranks quickly to earn the captain's armband.

He is a hugely popular figure and a cult hero at the club with an enviable disciplinary record.

The ever-smiling glovesman has paid his dues with aplomb and hailed in Tarkwa-home of Medeama for his selfless service.

The hugely talented custodian played an influential role for Medeama as they clinched two FA Cups as well as the Super Cup.

He was key cog of the side as they reached the group stage of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

He was also deeply involved as the side marked their debut in Africa inter-club competition in 2014.

Medeama have hailed the work ethics of the goalkeeper and has wished him well.

"We thank Muntari for his service to our club. He came here as a youngster and distinguished himself," Chief Executive James Essilfie told GHANAsoccernet.com

"We had no problems with him. He has paid his due and wants to continue elsewhere.

"As a club we wish him and hope he succeeds wherever he finds himself.

"He has been a good ambassador for Medeama and we're grateful to him."

Tagoe has been linked with a move to Ashantigold despite being tight-lipped on the growing reports.

