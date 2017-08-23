EXCLUSIVE: No Galatasaray offer for Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah

Juventus have not received any official bid for Kwadwo Asamoah despite reports in Turkey that Galatasaray are close to agreeing a deal to sign the midfielder, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old is with the rest of the squad in Turin preparing for the next Serie A game at Genoa on Saturday.

Asamoah was benched by manager Massimiliano Allegri in their opening league match last week to heighten reports he could be on his way out of the club.

However, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal that the Italian giants have not received any official bid from Galatasaray for the Ghana international despite being linked all summer.

There have been talks about a potential € 9 million offer on the cards for the Ghanaian but nothing official has been received by the Italian champions.

For now it appears Asamoah's much-talked move to the Turkish powerhouse, remains a media gymnastic- and nothing more.

Juve are reluctant to release the former Udinese man despite being regarded as second fiddle to Alex Sandro.

