EXCLUSIVE: Striker Richard Gadze signs for Azerbaijani side FC Zira on loan

GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that striker Richard Gadze has joined Azerbaijani side FC Zira on a short-term loan deal with a one year option for revnewal.

The 22-year-old turned down an option to extend his contract with Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos.

Gadze, the former Ebusua Dwarfs player, will stay with Zira FC until the end of the season in April.

Zira are now fifth on the eight-team table after 15 rounds for matches.

