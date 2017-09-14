EXCLUSIVE: Striker Seidu Bancey signs for Ethiopian top-flight side Arba Minch Kenema

Former Asante Kotoko SC striker Seidu Bancey has moved to Ethiopian top-flight side Arba Minch Kenema FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 27 year old signed a two-year contract with Egyptian Premier club Smouha Sporting Club in September 2014, but mutually agreed to terminate the contract, due to the situation in Egypt.

He joined Asante Kotoko SC in 2012 from Ebusua Dwarfs.

He becomes the sixth Ghanaian player to join the Ethiopian Premier League after Abdul Latif Mohammed, Masalachi Baba Adam, Michael Akuffu, Kennedy Ashia and Michael Annan.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)