EXCLUSIVE: Teenage duo Yaw Ackah and Razak Rahim join Atalanta on permanent basis

Published on: 26 January 2017
Razak Abdul Rahim (left) and Yaw Ackah at Atalanta.

Ghanaian starlets Yaw Ackah and Razak Abdul Rahim have started their careeers with Serie A side Atalanta, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the duo have been handed deals after impressing on trials last October.

Ackah is a defensive midfielder who plays for Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

And Striker Rahim was scouted from Madina Republicans.

Both, 17, were scouted by agent Oliver Arthur and his ArthurLegacy Sports Management Limited.

