EXCLUSIVE: Turkish side Bursaspor offered Asamoah Gyan €30,000-a-week NOT €200,000

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is facing a massive salary slash if he accepts the offer to join Turkish side Bursaspor as he has been offered only €30,000-a-week NOT €200,000 - Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Ghana's leading football news outfit www.ghanasoccernet.com can also exclusively reveal that the offer will see the Black Stars captain earning an annual salary of €1.6m.

This represents about 84% reduction in the Ghana superstar's salary after earning about $12m per year with Chinese side SIPG for the past three years.

Gyan is likely to turn down the offer as there are plenty clubs in Turkey and the UAE who are keen on signing the Ghana star to boost their squad ahead of the start of the new season.

English sides as well as clubs in France and high-paying Mexican league have also expressed interest in the multi-talented attacker.

Ghanaian news outfits widely reported that Gyan has been offered €200,000 but the offer letter exclusively seen by Ghanasoccernet.com is far below what was truly offer by the Turkish side.

The offer made by Bursaspor Head of Football Huseyin Gedik shows that the Turks are willing to offer the Ghana star a three-year contract.

Bursaspor expect Gyan to arrive in Bursa on Wednesday to enable them negotiate the deal to join the club as his contract with Chinese side SIPG expires at the end of this month.

The journey is also unlikely to happen this week as Gyan will lead the Ghana side for their match against Mexico and the United States next week.

Gyan, who is on loan at UAE Pro League side Al-Ahli from Shanghai SIPG, is set to play for his ninth club in his career as he contract will expire in days.

The striker joined Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League in 2015 for a huge fee but his constant injury problems resulted in him not reaching his potential.

Gyan could only bag seven goals in 20 games for the Chinese side before being loan out to Al Ahli.

The 31-year old spent last season at UAE side Al Ahli where he netted eight goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Gyan is celebrating his landmark 50th international goal after scoring in Ghana’s 5-0 thumping of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

