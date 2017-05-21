FA Cup Match Report: Elmina Sharks 1(0)-1(3) Gold Stars - Goalkeeping heroics wins day for Sharks

Elmina Sharks match on to the round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup with a 3-0 win on penalties over Gold Stars at Bibiani after playing out a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

Elijah Amofa was the beneficiary of some slack Elmina Sharks defending to slot home the opening goal of the encounter.

Elmina Sharks finished the opening half strongly, though, and Ebenezer Tweneboah saw his close-range effort deflected wide, while great defending by the home side frustrated the Sharks. Skipper Tetteh Nortey ensured both sides went into the recess with a stalemate after hitting the back of the net with a curling strike. Both sides came out strongly in the second as they went in search of the winner but failed to accomplish their respective goals in regulation time as the game was brought to a close by referee Samuel Suka.

The premier league campaigners advanced to the round of 16 after winning the penalty shootout 3-0.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)