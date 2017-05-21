FA Cup Match Report: Hearts of Oak 4-0 Kotoku Royals - Phobians romp to comprehensive vicory

Hearts of Oak made light work of second tier side Kotoku Royals at the Accra sports stadium to progress to the MTN FA Cup Round of 16.

Winger Patrick Razak was the star performer as defender Vincent Atingah scored twice from the spot kick with Kwame Kizito and Cosmos Dauda also finding the back of the net as the Phobians extended their winning run with a 4-0 victory.

Razak blistering space was too much for Royals to handle as he was brought down in the box twice in each half. Atingah step up to convert both.

Kwame Kizito scored the third with a fantastic finish before Cosmos Dauda sealed the victory with a superb strike.

Hearts will know their opponents after a draw is held

