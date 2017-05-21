FA Cup Match Report: Proud United 0-1 Asante Kotoko - Baba Mahama inspires Porcupine Warriors victory

Asante Kotoko needed a second half goal from Baba Mahama to advance to the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 at the expense of second tier side Proud United at the Swedru park.

The former Techiman city playmaker struck his debut goal for the Porcupine Warriors, an all important goal that ends Kotoko’s eight games winless run in all competitions.

The home side had managed to frustrate Kotoko but Baba stepped up to the plate, producing a moment of magic to take the away side through to the next stage of the competition.

Mahama broke Proud United hearts, and send Kotoko fans present into frenzy when he scored with a superb effort in the 75th minute.

There was debut appearance for newly signed Richard Arthur while Seth Opare made injury comeback as he starred in the middle of the park for coach Steve Pollack’s men.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)