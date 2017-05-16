Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Falkenberg Ghanaian midfielder Richard Donkor suffers injury in Brommapojkarna win in Swedish Superettan

Published on: 16 May 2017
170417 Falkenbergs Richard Donkor kvitterar till 1-1 under fotbollsmatchen i Superettan mellan Falkenberg och Degerfors den 17 april 2017 i Falkenberg.Foto: Krister Andersson / BILDBYRN / Cop 147

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Donkor suffered an injury during Falkenberg's 2-1 win at home to Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Superettan over the weekend.

The 20-year-old was replaced by Tobias Englund in the 46th minute after he picked up a knock.

Compatriot Enoch Kwakwa, who missed few opportunities in the game, was also pulled out.

Donkor signed a one-year contract with Falkenberg in March this year, scoring a goal in two matches.

The youngster started his professional career with top-flight side BK Hacken in 2014 but could not break into the First Team.

He was trained at the famous Right To Dream Academy in Ghana.

By Patrick Akoto

 

