Falkenberg Ghanaian midfielder Richard Donkor suffers injury in Brommapojkarna win in Swedish Superettan

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Donkor suffered an injury during Falkenberg's 2-1 win at home to Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Superettan over the weekend.

The 20-year-old was replaced by Tobias Englund in the 46th minute after he picked up a knock.

Compatriot Enoch Kwakwa, who missed few opportunities in the game, was also pulled out.

Donkor signed a one-year contract with Falkenberg in March this year, scoring a goal in two matches.

The youngster started his professional career with top-flight side BK Hacken in 2014 but could not break into the First Team.

He was trained at the famous Right To Dream Academy in Ghana.

