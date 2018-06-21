FC Porto offer Majeed Waris permanent contract after loan

Ghanaian forward Abdul Majeed Waris handed a permanent contract by Portuguese giants FC Porto after the expiration of his six month loan.

The striker who spent the last six month on loan with the Dragons from Lorient hugely impressed the handlers of the club, who have reportedly handed him a permanent deal.

According to Portuguese Sports Tabloid A Bola, Porto have already given Waris a four-year contract and he will stay at the Dragao up to the summer of 2022.

Porto Manager Sergio Conceicao is said to be happy with the output of the attacker despite him failing to score a goal during his loan deal and he believes the Ghanaian can be an integral part of his team.

The Portuguese club are reported to have paid about 4 million Euros for the forward.

Waris, who was a member of the Black Stars team at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil four years ago previously played for Moscow, Trabzonspor, Valenciennes and Lorient.