FC Porto striker Majeed Waris and wife expecting first child

Just days after sealing a ''dream'' loan move to Portuguese giants FC Porto, striker Majeed Waris is set to be a father, with wife Habiba Sinare announcing the couple are expecting their first child.

Habiba took her Instagram, on her birthday, to announce the news.

"Dear Allah, first of all, I want to thank you for everything you have done and still doing in my life. I see and appreciate your awesome work Ya Rabi. Thank you too for starting this year with so much blessings, joy, love and happiness.Indeed you are always there for your servants. Not only adding another year to my life but also blessing me with the most precious, priceless and beautiful birthday gift ever. An amazing year it is! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA🎈"

The news they are expecting first child comes at the end of a memorable week for 27-year-old, who completed a loan move from Lorient to FC Porto.

Majeed Waris tied the knot with Habiba last year in Accra.

