Sporting Director of FC Slovácko Stanislav Levy has heaped praises on Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Tetteh but lamented on the strikers' persistent injury setbacks.

Tetteh moved to Europe as a teenager when he signed for Belgian giants Standard Liege from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC at the start of the 2015 Jupilar Pro league season.

Despite his promising beginning with the Reds, Tetteh failed to meet the club's expectations due to recurring injury problems hence was shipped out on loan to Czech side FC Slovácko prior the 2016/17 campaign.

The lanky forward struggled with injuries during the loan stint with the Uherske Hradiste-based as he netted just one goal in 13 appearances.

However, after FC Slovácko decided against extending his loan, he was plucked by fellow Czech top-flight side Bohemians Prague 1905 - where he has become one of their key figures.

Following his scintillating performance for the team in their 5-2 win over giants Viktoria Plzen last Sunday, FC Slovácko Sporting Director, Stanislav Levy lavished adulation on the Ghanaian and revealed the reason behind his failure at the club.

"We knew he had the quality and the great potential he did," Stanislav Levy, sports director of Slovácko, who then worked as a coach, refuses."

"He was also often injured and had no training in his legs, so he could not fully develop his skills," explains why he did not meet the club expectations.

"I wanted him to stay." When he left home for the holiday, we talked to him and confirmed that he wanted to come back to the fact that he loved him in the Slovak Republic, he had a return ticket from the club, and when he did not fly, I have been told that he does not want to go back to Standard Liege leadership as he wanted to the Czech league."

"They told us that we could buy him for one and a half million euros, but that was beyond our capabilities," he said.

"I am happy that we have managed to bring Benjamin into our club, he is an above-average player for the Czech competition, and he has big reserves, he is young and has the whole football life ahead of him," Bohemians Prague 1905 Club Director, Darek Jakubowicz told the club's website.

Reuben Obodai

