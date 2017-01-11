Fit-again Robin Gnagne delighted to play full throttle against Bechem in friendly

Hearts of Oak skipper Robin Gnagne says he is a happy man having completed a first full 90 minutes of action since his return from injury.

The center back did not feature in the last six games of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season due to a groin injury and missed the off-season GHALCA SIX tournament.

But having recovered fully from the injury, Gnagne played the entire duration of Sunday’s preseason friendly game with Bechem United and he was a relieved man after full-time.

“I am very happy to be back and to join the team [in this game]. This game was my first 90 minutes and I was trying to do my best because it was not easy.

It has been a long time that I have not been playing so I decided to work hard and tune my mind to forget everything [the pain and anger of being outside the team for too long a time due to the injury]. I wanted to do my best and I am very happy for the game."

The back-from-injury captain admits the team can never be perfect but believes they will work on the mistakes from the Bechem game.

“As a footballer [or a team] you can never be perfect because every day you need to learn and we are always learning to correct our mistakes.

''Now, we are playing a lot of friendly matches towards the league to get our fit[ness] back and you can see we have a lot of new players amongst us but we are going to work so that we will know each other better before the season starts.''

