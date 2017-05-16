FK Cukaricki Ghanaian midfielder Obeng Regan happy with strike against Spartak Subotica

Ghanaian midfielder Obeng Regan is thrilled to have scored for FK Cukaricki despite losing 2-1 to Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Superlig over the weekend.

The 22-year-old pulled parity for the side with a sublime finish before Ognjen Mudrinski grabbed the match winner with three minutes left to play.

And the former Ghana Under-23 midfielder has savoured the moment.

“I have not started many games this season though I always train hard and I am in top form, I decided to prove when I was made to start and I did it,” he is quoted by footballmadeinghana.

“I hope to start the next couple of games and I will do my best again. Though we lost, my performance was good and I am happy I scored,”

