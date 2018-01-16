Former Asante Kotoko striker Alex Asamoah joins Techiman Eleven Wonders

Former Asante Kotoko forward Alex Asamoah has officially joined Techiman Eleven Wonders ahead of the forthcoming Ghana League campaign.

The Ghana Premier League debutantes signed a two year deal with the 31-year-old.

The prolific goal hitman was unattached after his contract with Burkinabe side Rail Club du Kadiogo ended.

Asamoah who has previously played for B.A United, AshantiGold, ES Sétif and Berekum Arsenals is expected to augment the attacking line of Eleven Wonders in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

