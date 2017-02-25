Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed makes Austria Wien full debut in defeat

Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed marked his full debut for Austria Wien with a 3-1 home loss against Rheindorf Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old center-back was handed his first start since his arrival at the club and he lasted the entire period of the game as his side slipped to a painful home loss.

The former AshantiGold defender had already played two games for Wien but both were games he came off the bench to play

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)