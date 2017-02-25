Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed makes Austria Wien full debut in defeat

Published on: 25 February 2017
VIENNA,AUSTRIA,25.FEB.17 - SOCCER - tipico Bundesliga, FK Austria Wien vs SCR Altach. Image shows Philipp Netzer (Altach) and Olarenwaju Ayobami Kayode (A.Wien). Photo: GEPA pictures/ Philipp Brem

Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed marked his full debut for Austria Wien with a 3-1 home loss against Rheindorf Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old center-back was handed his first start since his arrival at the club and he lasted the entire period of the game as his side slipped to a painful home loss.

The former AshantiGold defender had already played two games for Wien but both were games he came off the bench to play

Kadri Mohammed latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations