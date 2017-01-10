Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah wants Black Stars to win AFCON in Gabon

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has urged the current crop of Black Stars players to do everything possible in Gabon to win the trophy.

The Black Stars are looking to bring an end to a 35-year-old wait for an AFCON trophy.

And Kwesi Appiah who was the coach when the team failed to make it out of the group stage during the Brazil World Cup says players are on the cusp of glory and should do all in their might to bring home victory.

“Ghanaians have been itching for the trophy, you know is been very long we won, last two years we were almost there but we lost to Cote d’ Ivoire,” he told GTV.

“After what happened in the World Cup most Ghanaians still have some bitterness in them and so I think the only way to team will win back the love of Ghanaians is to win the tournament in Gabon.”

